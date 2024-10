NEWBERRY COUNT — The Ag+Art Tour, sponsored by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, was recently held in Newberry County and showcased local agriculture. The following farms were on the tour: Bowers Farm (279 Ringer Road, Pomaria), Carolina Pride Pastures (1416 S.C. Highway 34, Pomaria), Hi Brau Beef Co. (260 Country Club Road, Newberry), Lever Farms (5057 Highway 34, Pomaria).