NEWBERRY — This summer, the students who attend the haven session will get the chance to be apart of something special.

This will include, painting a mural in their town, learning networking skills along with professional development training, film marking training and a free lunch.

The Haven Sessions will take place from 9 a.m. until noon on June 16, June 23, June 30, July 7 and July 15 at 800 Main Street, Newberry.