NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed William “Bill” Tiller as interim chief development officer.

The Clinton native came to Newberry in July 2021 as director of development for athletics, and since then he has worked diligently to bolster support for Newberry’s 24 NCAA Division II teams.

Prior to Newberry, Tiller worked with the Greenwood Genetic Center Foundation. He has also served as CEO of Make-A-Wish South Carolina, and as executive director of United Way of Laurens County.

“Bill has done amazing work advancing the mission and supporting the students of Newberry College,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “His experience will continue to be an invaluable asset to the continued growth of the College in this vital role.”

Tiller succeeds Lori Ann Summers, who resigned last week after three-and-a-half years of service.

“There is so much positive momentum at Newberry College, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our donors,” said Tiller. “I look forward to meeting and engaging with alumni and friends of the college as we work together toward continued success.”

Additionally, David Harpool, Ph.D, associate dean of online and graduate programs, will advise the Department of Marketing and Communications, part of the Office of Institutional Advancement, on an interim basis.

A member of the Newberry College family since 2021, Harpool also serves as professor of business and communications, director of competitive speech and debate and general counsel.

Before Newberry, he served as president and provost of Northcentral University in San Diego. During his decade-long tenure, Northcentral experienced rapid growth in online enrollment, with 12,000 students enrolled online. He also has extensive experience in communications and public relations.