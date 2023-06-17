This game, similar to musical chairs was a hit with the group.

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry’s RecMobile program began this week, bringing games and fun to city parks each week from 10 a.m. until noon. The program will run through Friday, July 14. The program is free and hosted by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.

Each day, the RecMobile will be at a designated city park to offer games and activities for children who want to join in. The schedule for this summer is as follows: Mondays – Marion Davis Park (2905 Fair Avenue), Tuesdays – Mollohon Park (211 Player Street), Wednesdays – Gallman Park (668 McSwain Street), and Thursdays – Newberry Recreation Complex (1786 Glenn Street Extension).

On Fridays, the parks will rotate each week for Art in the Park, hosted by the Newberry Arts Center. The Friday schedule is as follows:

• June 16 – Gallman Park.

• June 23 – Memorial Park (1207 McKibben Street).

• June 30 – Marion Davis Park.

• July 14 – Mollohon Park.

• July 21 – Israel Brooks Park (2420 Holloway Street).

• July 28 – Marion Davis Park.

Lunch will be provided each day for participants. For questions or more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-321-1015.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.