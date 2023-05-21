NEWBERRY — Whitaker Funeral Home officially cut the ribbon on their new cremation center at Newberry Memorial gardens.

The celebration not only recognized the new addition to the services offered by Whitaker Funeral Home, but also the recognition of a third generation investing into the community.

“Thank you to everyone for being here with us today, especially our first responders, we appreciate all of you. So much happens in caring for families in our communities; for us, we count it as an honor and privilege. If it is available in death care, Whitaker Funeral offers it,” said Justin Baxley, with Whitaker Funeral Home.

Baxley further explained all that they offer at Whitaker Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens Cemetery, the new cremation center, funeral homes in Newberry and Chapin. He further explained that it is a privilege to give families the peace of mind that their loved ones never have to leave the care of Whitaker.

“They need it, we have it and if we do not have it, we will invent it,” Baxley said.

During the ribbon cutting, which was hosted by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Chapin Chamber of Commerce, community leaders commented on Whitaker Funeral Home being a third-generation business. The third generation is represented by Erin Whitaker and Baxley, who were instrumental in bringing the new feature to the business.

“We are pleased to see the growth of Whitaker Funeral Home and third generation business,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Foster Senn (City of Newberry) echoed these sentiments saying that Whitaker Funeral Home is a fixture in Newberry.

“It is interesting to me how Whitaker has added to the business over the years; I’ve spoken with our residential historian and yours (Huger Caughman), in 1951 Whitaker started, in 1953 you added Memorial Gardens. I think this is a popular place for families to seek out as ever. People appreciate all you do out here,” he said. “Now, a proud tradition in 2023, you added this cremation center and you added staff. We are just proud the third generation is reinvested, and we are proud you invested in our community.”

Paul Sadler, president and CEO of the Greater Chapin Chamber of Commerce, commented that it was great to have Whitaker Funeral Home taking care of families both in Newberry and Chapin.

“It is not fun to think about this sometimes, but it is great to have you two doing what you are doing and taking care of families here in the county and down the road in Chapin,” he said. “We appreciate you guys very much.”

Al Koon, mayor of Chapin, added that Whitaker Funeral Home has a big presence in the Town of Chapin and in the community.

“It is an important part of our community and congratulations on your new facility,” he said.

Baxley added that it is an honor and a privilege to serve the community and that it was an honor, for him, to be able to join the Whitaker Funeral family tradition.

“And to our staff, thank you for what you do behind the scenes every day,” he said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.