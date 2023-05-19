NEWBERRY – The Newberry City Police Department announced the arrest of Zhamari Joseph Jamal Horton, 19, of Newberry, in connection to a shooting incident in April.

Horton was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 17, on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during violent crime and breach of peace aggravated in nature in connection with the April 6, 2023, shooting incident on Bouknight Street.

Horton is also facing additional charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in proximity of school or park, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of handgun with no serial number.

Horton is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center after his bond was denied on his charges.

Additional arrests were also made of Ty”Quavious Jakari Cook, 18, of Newberry. Cook was arrested on charges of possession of stolen pistol, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana near a park.

Niem Laivontay Sharmez Douglas, 19, of Newberry was charged with possession of a pistol with obliterated serial number, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana near a park, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.