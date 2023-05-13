NEWBERRY — Rep. Joseph White, District 40, recently recognized the hard work of Charm Altman, former chair of the Newberry County Republican Party, at the South Carolina State House.

White presented Altman with a resolution of appreciation for her dedication to the community.

“Known for her strong faith in her Lord, Charm Altman helped grow the South Carolina Republican Party for more than three decades,” White said.

According to White, Altman grew up in Spartanburg and married the late John Graham Altman III, in 1988.

“They moved to the Lowcountry (Charleston) and began a chapter of Charm’s life that saw her serve as the Charleston County Republican Party secretary for 12 years,” he said. “Due to her organized skills, Charm was chosen to the office of president of the Sea Island Republican Women, serving three consecutive terms.”

Over the years, Altman has held numerous offices including, but not limited to, president of the South Carolina Republican Women, membership chair of the National Federation of Republican Women, chair of the Newberry County Republican Party.

Along with those offices, Altman was also a delegate to four National Republican Conventions and was one of nine electors from South Carolina in 2020.

“Under Charm’s leadership, the Newberry County Republican Party grew from a small nucleus of less than a dozen members to a vibrant organization with over 150 dues-paying members,” White said.

Recently, due to health issues, White said that Altman made the decision to not run for chair of the Newberry Republican Party in spring of 2023

“The Republicans of Newberry County want Charm to know we expect her to continue to share her wisdom with us as we move forward,” he said. “Thank you, Charm Altman.”