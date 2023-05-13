NEWBERRY — The Living Hope Foundation hosted a special dinner to express their appreciation and to recognize the hard work that volunteers do to carry out the mission of the Living Hope Foundation. Volunteers were praised and thanked for their hard work in a speech given by Mayor Foster Senn and Chairperson Alan B. Davis.

Executive Director John Glasgow, along with the board, also recognized Andy Husk and his wife, Laura Roost, for their dedication to the mission of the Living Hope Foundation.

All volunteers recognized were: Bobbie Jean Nelson, Charles Glasgow, Cynthia Worthy, Derek Evans, Doretha Simpson, Earnestine Ratliff, Fannie Hunter, Frances Nelson, Gloria Glasgow, James Kinard, J. D. Mozee, John Adams, Jewel Pitts, Laura Kinard, Lilly Bates, Linda Lyles, Melvin Glenn, Nancy Burkhart, Phyllis Nance, Rev. Duffie Lyles, Richard Glasgow, Sharma Henderson, Tammi Mangum, Tammy DaRosa, Teresa Howell, Willie Pearl Gallman, Willie Graham, Veretha Tollin.