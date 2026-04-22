Lady Rebels dismantle Columbia to remain atop of the region standings

PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Lady Rebels are continue to roll and are clicking at the right time of the year as they picked up their tenth win in their last eleven games. Mid-Carolina(14-6, 6-0 region 3-AA) defeated Columbia(2-9,1-5 region 3-AA) 17-0 at home on Friday, April 17th to extend their win streak.

Mary Grace Bryant got the start at pitcher for the Lady Rebels and she was flawless in the first inning and throughout the game. She didn’t give up a hit, had a strikeout and retired the first three batters in the Capitals’ lineup. Mid-Carolina carried the momentum over to the offensive side and quickly put runs on the board.

Bella Sabbagha, Katie Gallman and Zalyaha Gore all scored on a bad throwing error after being walked. Mid-Carolina quickly had a 3-0 lead and would not look back. The Lady Rebels would score again after bases were loaded again due to walked batters. Blakelynn Clark would get a RBI after she hit a ball straight in the air that landed in the second baseman’s glove for sacrifice pop fly.

Whitley Waites continued her strong hitting streak after bringing in a run for RBI single. Then, the Rebels would add one more run to the scoreboard due to a walked batter to make it a 7-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

Bryant would continue to roll right through the lineup as she handed Columbia batters three consecutive strikeouts at the top of second inning. The home team would then take off at the bottom of half of the second inning by scoring 10 runs to put the game out of reach. Kylie Senn got things started with a RBI single to bring in the first run of the inning.

Mid-Carolina would use their speed to steal home and score the second run of the inning to extend the lead to 9-0. Columbia would then make a pitching change at an attempt to stop the bleeding, but it was unsuccessful. Carter Vinson would clear the bases with a RBI double to score three runs.

The Lady Capitals would make another pitching change and still couldn’t find any success. Clark would get another RBI single to extend the Lady Rebels lead. Waites came up to the plate a few batters later and sent a moon shot over the center fielder’s head that landed at the outfield fence. She would make her way around the bases for an inside the park home run and a RBI.

Mid-Carolina would take a 15-0 lead before Gallman put the finishing touches on the game with a RBI single to score another run.

“Well we compete everyday at practice and we try to make practice as hard as possible. They are comfortable now once they get into games and are just competing, but I give all the credit to them. They are a team that stays focused, they know what our goals are and they just go out and do it. That is just so important to what we do,” said head coach Joey Long.

Mid-Carolina defeated Fairfield Central on April 21 by the score of 14-0. They will be back in action against Fairfield Central again on April 24 before closing out the season with two games, home and away, against Chester on April 27 and April 29.