City of Newberry recognizes Academic All-Stars

NEWBERRY — Students from Boundary, Gallman, Newberry, and Reuben elementary schools and Newberry Academy were recognized April 16 at the Newberry Opera House as part of the City of Newberry’s annual Academic All-Star Night.

Each student was recognized on stage with a certificate and was also presented with an ice cream treat from Laila’s Place prior to the program.

Academic All-Stars were chosen by their elementary school for having been on the honor roll most or all of the academic year. Students in third, fourth and fifth grades were recognized by Mayor Foster Senn and City Councilman Lemont Glasgow.

“We want to congratulate you on your accomplishments this year,” Senn told students. “Your teacher said you learned enough in reading, writing, math, science, history and all your work to be one of the top students in your class and in your school. You are a City of Newberry Academic All-Star, congratulations.”

Glasgow encouraged the students to keep going and to dream big.

“Being on the honor roll means you’re learning and you’re working,” Glasgow said. “If you keep doing that, and I know you will, you will get to be an adult and have a bunch of opportunities.”

Glasgow named many of the opportunities the students could choose to do in the future including becoming doctors, veterinarians, software developers, school principals, airline pilots, inventors, or maybe even the President of the United States.

“I encourage you to keep working hard in school and to dream big about your future,” he said.

Senn reminded students to thank their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and others for helping them along the way and their teachers and principals for being keys to their success. He thanked the Newberry Opera House, Laila’s Place and city staff for making the event a success.

Boundary Elementary

The following students were recognized from Boundary Street Elementary School in the third grade: Julian Hernandez Contreras, Arantxa Del Valle, Alan Reynoso Diaz, Priscilla Diaz Vera, Gabrielle Diggs, Kyilee Eleazer, Maya Elias, Callan Holcomb, Anna Martinez, Londyn Phan and Cristian Perez Ramirez.

Fourth grade students recognized were: Brooklyn Brown, Kyhia Clark, Thiago Diaz Domingo, Mykailyn Grier, Jared Hernandez Lozano, Chance Moze, Sebastian Pacheco, Anthony Gomez Ramos and MJ Redd.

Fifth grade students recognized included: Melissa Aguilar, Jonas Amick, Sawyer Blanton, Eiliyah Cannon, Destiny Caughman, Jackson Courtney, Nazir Cromer, Logan Davis, Caitlynn Delafuente, Ka’Miara Etheredge, Michelle Fernandez, Katheryn Hernandez Franco, Khloe Hamilton, Lennon Helms, Jacob Hiller, Kyng Lindsay, Joshua Lopez, Josue Lopez, Reese Mazza, Justin Mclendon, Elias Lopez Perez, Zahid Caraballo Rivera, Landyn Sligh, Michelle Tritt and Janae Wallace.

Gallman Elementary

The following students were recognized from Gallman Elementary School in the third grade: Tristan Aguilar, Arianna Wilson Aranda, Aldo Hernandez Benitez, Cristian Juarez Benitez, Na Kiya Brown-Washington, Kaiden Davis, Easton Derrick, Aubree Forbis, Amora Gibson, Generly Gomez, Jayce Green, Dayalyn Cardinas Gonzalez, Destiny Harris, Aurora Hindmarsh, Aubrielle Johnson, Aliyah Lominack, Marianna Mathis, Ethan Maybin, Amaia Noemi Benitez Mundo, Aubree Ouzts, Tiearra Simpson, Isaiah Siriphong and Julissa Torres Flores.

Fourth grade students recognized were: Madison Baron, Kennedy Bookman, America Guadalupe Diaz, Ebony Harris, Kingston Jackson, Chelsi Johnson, Chloe Johnston, Tesla Kicher, Esdras Lopez, Sheyder Lucas Lopez, Ivy Lusk, Saidi Pacheco – Hernandez, Betsaida Perez, Emelia Phillips, Addison Praylow, Mackenzie Reeder, Elizabeth Sebastian-Pedro, Liliana Tomas Gomez, Camila Vazquez-Hernandez, Ryland Wainwright, Charlotte Wallace, Mollie Waters, Amelia White, Kion Williams, Passion Wilson and Alyse Woods.

Fifth grade students recognized included: Jonael Hernandez Davila, Immanuel Gary, Jacob Houston, Charles Johnson, Malicia Mason, Khloe Nichols, Maritza Aguilar Perez, Randell Robinson and Nicole Wallace.

Newberry Academy

The following students were recognized from Newberry Academy in the third grade: Anna Bayuk, Caroline Brown, Charlie Counts, Riley Crowe, Weston Horne, John Anders Mangum, Raina Matthews, Ethan Murry, Charlie Northcutt, Griffin Owen, Autumn Jean Senn and Benjamin Setzler.

Fourth grade students recognized were: Faith Boice, Evelyn Herzog, Paxton Long, Kathleen Mills, Jace Palmer and Madison Pitts.

Fifth grade students recognized included: Wilson Chocklett, Morgan Fuller, Brynlee Gillespie, Garland Hanner, Zora Joiner, Emma Moore, Hannah Morris, Fallon Thompson, Kelly Van, Emma Jayne Whitesides and McKinley Whitesides.

Newberry Elementary

The following students were recognized from Newberry Elementary in the third grade: Iker Arroyo Torres, Teriyah Brown, Katelyn Copeland, Brenden Cromer, Kysen Davis, Kai Dean, Karsen English, Lyrika Grier, Michael Hardy, Yamilet Lopez, Stacy Mathis, Nivardo Pacheco, Fallon Parker, Yaretzi Reyes, Kenleigh Richardson, Alyanna Shealy, Anshdeep Singh, Nevaeh Willard and Bryson Worthy.

Fourth grade students recognized were: Sophia Bradburn, Coleman Cannon, Jackson Cannon, Bryson Coleman, Jameson Conner, Jaslyn Davis, Jaquavis Fowler, Inaya Hernandez, Chaden Johnson, Christon Kinard-Smith, Ka’Marri Shields, Keith Taylor, La Terrea Wicker and Jayceon Williams.

Fifth grade students recognized included: Koltan Abney, Leilani Benitez, Lyric Carter-Jefferson, Ayana Culler, Josie Deleon, Jaiden English, Pricila Escalante-Lucas, Jaime Garcia, Connor Garland, Zadea Good, Jeremiah Griffin, Matteo Guzman, KeMarri Holland, Kayla Illescas-Colina, Heaven Isreal, Yareli Lopez, Ruhaani Patel, Mahogany Praylow, Sivraja Thacker, Malayah Trapp, Deleyza Vera Escobar, Kaedynce Wilson, Haven Wofford and Aubrey Worthy.

Reuben Elementary

The following students were recognized from Reuben Elementary in the third grade: Nathaniel Boland, Benson Campbell, Thomas Corley, Yeudiel Sosa Escobar, Jajuan Hawkins, Erick Martinez, Dylan Miller, Carter Polson, Austin Taylor and Scott Wadford.

Fourth grade students recognized were: Leonardo Arroyo, Linley Brehmer, Mila Drayton, Lila Lake and Taylor Radford.

Fifth grade students recognized included: Wyatt Campbell, Sebastian Gutierrez, Laken Polson, Kinze Satterwhite and Revel Williams.