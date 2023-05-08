NEWBERRY COUNTY — After a lapse during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 through 2022, the Newberry County Master Gardener Association is once again offering a $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior or a college level student who is pursuing a degree in horticulture, agriculture, food science, forestry or a related field.

Applications from high school students attending the S.C. governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe may also be considered.

This scholarship has been given out since 2004, and has been awarded to students with a good academic record who are either attending or have been accepted into an accredited two- or four-year institution of higher learning.

First preference is given to Newberry County residents, second consideration will be given to residents of Saluda, Union and Laurens counties and then other students in South Carolina are considered, absent any other qualified candidates. The scholarship will be awarded on the basis of character, sincerity of purpose, achievement, academics and dedication to the horticulture related fields. Because of the three-year lapse, more than one scholarship may be awarded if there are a number of qualified applicants.”

Students who are interested in applying will need to provide the following: a completed application form, certified record of high school or college grades, list of colleges/universities applied to, intended major and admission status of each application, a recommendation from high school agriculture/science teacher, college department head or guidance counselor (or similar advisor, if home-schooled), list of other scholarships (sources and amounts, prizes, honors and awards received, list of extra-curricular activities (athletics, services clubs, etc.), membership in student societies, awards received and any relevant work experience and a 100 word, or less, essay stating your career goals and reasons for choosing your field of study. The application will also ask for information such as name, date of birth, address, and information regarding family and income, although a FAFSA statement is not required.

Applications are available by messaging the Newberry County Master Gardeners Facebook page and providing an email address and requesting a copy of the form to be sent.

The deadline to apply for this scholarship is May 19. High school seniors can turn their applications in to their guidance counselor if necessary to be forwarded to the Master Gardeners at the address below.

Applications may be either hand delivered or mailed to Newberry County Clemson Extension, Attention: Master Gardener Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 160, Newberry, SC 29108.

The scholarship will be paid directly to the candidate’s college and will be disbursed no later than August 20. Recipient(s) must provide the scholarship committee with their official financial account number at their school following new student orientation.