NEWBERRY — The third annual William C. Blackmon Athletic Memorial Foundation Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, April 22 at the Country Club of Newberry.

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. While the tournament is full, you can still contribute to the foundation by visiting William C. Blackmon Athletic Memorial Foundation on Facebook. All proceeds to the foundation are for the advancement of athletics at Newberry College.

The hole-in-one prize for hole 17 will be a 2022 Buick Encore Preferred from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Buick GMC.

