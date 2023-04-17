NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council recently approved a budget amendment that will allow for a taxiway rehabilitation – design at the Newberry County Airport, as recommended by the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to Public Works Director Mike Pisano, $280,000 was budgeted for an airport layout plan, in hopes of being granted funding by the FAA. However, the FAA identified this rehabilitation project as being more critical.

“Newberry County was awarded a grant for this project by the FAA and S.C. Aeronautics with a maximum project being about $195,700, Newberry County’s 5% share is $9,785,” he said.

Councilperson Les Hipp made a motion to approve the budget amendment with Councilperson Mary Arrowood giving a second.

Other business:

• Council approved a resolution designating the month of April 2023 as Fair Housing Month in Newberry County.

• Council approved second reading of a fee agreement between Newberry County and Project N (a solar project).

• Following executive session, council approved a motion relative to proposed legal settlement related to construction at the Mid-Carolina Park expansion, Phase 2A and Phase 3, authorizing the settlement and approval of that legal settlement and authorizes the county administrator to be the signer. Council also approved a motion to authorize the county administrator to sign the legal documentation necessary to include Newberry County in an opioid settlement.

• During public comments, Jim Heilman spoke on economic development and infrastructure. He said that he hopes that the significant revenue brought in from Project N will support real infrastructure like PPE for firefighters. He also noted that special components of Newberry County are our trees and vegetation, which is the targeted land of the new solar project.

