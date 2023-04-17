NEWBERRY — Newberry College has named Dr. Jerry Alewine as dean of nursing and health sciences, dropping the interim title he has held since last year.

A Newberry native, Alewine joined the faculty in 2017 as head of the brand-new respiratory therapy program. He was appointed interim dean in February 2022. Since then, he has overseen the groundbreaking and construction of the Darby Nursing and Health Science Center, set to open this fall, and launched a new undergraduate major in nutrition. In spring 2022, the Student Government Association named him Professor of the Year.

Prior to coming to Newberry, Alewine served eight years as dean of health science at Piedmont Technical College, where he was directly responsible for all health-related programs. He serves as president of the South Carolina Society for Respiratory Care, as chair of the respiratory committee of the South Carolina Board of Medical Examiners, and as a member of the Newberry County Memorial Hospital board of trustees.