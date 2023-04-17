Mayor Rick Osbon, Municipal Association president, and Councilmember Jackie Holmes of the City of Newberry.

NEWBERRY — Councilmembers Carlton Kinard, Jackie Holmes and David Force, of the City of Newberry, have graduated from the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Graduates received their certificates during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February.

The Municipal Association offers the advanced institute exclusively to graduates of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Created in 2014, the advanced institute provides elected officials with continuing education through classroom instruction and interaction with experienced peers.

“The advanced institute allows mayors and councilmembers to explore in depth many governance topics that can make them more effective leaders for their cities and towns,” said Urica Floyd, staff associate for distance learning for the Municipal Association.

Graduating officials have participated in at least four of six courses to graduate from the advanced institute. Topics include public safety, budgeting, utilities, advocacy, economic development and governance.

The advanced institute draws its faculty from South Carolina and across the country including recognized local government leaders, state officials, as well as college and university faculty.

Established in 1986, the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina. It gives municipal officials a strong foundation in the operation of municipal government.

The MEO Institute and Advanced Institute are two of the many educational and training opportunities that the Municipal Association offers for the elected officials and staff serving cities and towns.