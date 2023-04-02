The Haven Newberry Leadership Conference was an opportunity exclusive for Newberry County students.

NEWBERRY — On Saturday, March 18, the Haven Newberry Leadership Conference was held for middle and high school students in Newberry County, free of charge. This conference was exclusively for Newberry County students.

During the conference, a multitude of speakers spoke on topics ranging from separating business from pleasure, professionalism and financial literacy.

“The Haven Newberry Leadership Conference was a huge success. We appreciate everyone who supported and we are extremely thankful for the students who attended,” said Amir Cromer, one of the conference organizers with Haven Newberry.

