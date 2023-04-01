NEWBERRY COUNTY — Members of the Allogagan Wulit Chapter of the Order the Arrow, Blue Ridge Council, completed two beautification projects at Camp Old Indian on March 4, 2023.

During their monthly meeting in January, the chapter voted to complete both projects before the 2023 summer camp season, which starts June 11.

“Camp Old Indian Staff really needed a helping hand. After all, we are the Brotherhood of Cheerful Service, and these projects were a great way for our Scouts to give back to the community,” Chapter Advisor Allen Williams said.

The first project consisted of top-coating the gravel bed around the main flag poles. Years of weather and use had caused the bed to thin. Approximately five hundred pounds of granite pea gravel was added to the bed.

The second project was to address the poor state of Callahan Cemetery.

“We really needed to clean up the Callahan Cemetery. Last summer, I noticed that it was in pretty bad shape, and needed a lot of attention,” Chapter Chief Jules Dardin said.

The cemetery was overgrown with briars, and scrub trees. Leaves cluttered the hilltop were the unmarked graves of the Callahan family, and their closest friends, have rested since the 1800s.

“Our Chapter members and leaders really put in a great effort to make the area presentable, considering where it is located. Mr. Callahan, whose nickname was Old Indian, owned the property where Camp Old Indian is currently located, and the cemetery deserved better attention,” Williams said.

The Allogagan Wulit Chapter of the Order of the Arrow serves Laurens and Newberry Counties. Members meet the second Thursday of the month at 7:00 p.m. Location is at the Troop 111 Scout Hut located on Pine Street, Clinton (near the Pine Street Park).