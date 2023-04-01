PROSPERITY — Prosperity is a small town with a rich history that is turning 150 this year. The area was first settled in the 1820s and was first called Frog Level.

Many theories argue over this name’s meaning. By the 1850s, the railroad made its way through Prosperity bringing people and businesses to the southern Newberry County area. Today, many historic old homes and buildings from Prosperity’s early days stand against the growing community. Lake Murray has brought many new people to the area from all over the country that are adding to Prosperity’s success in recent years.

Prosperity is holding year round events to celebrate its milestone birthday.

An artwork competition with a prize of $500 dollars is ongoing, this will include a flag design. The winner of the contest will get to see their artwork proudly displayed atop the flagpole in the square, town hall and town center.

Along with the cash prize, the winner will be recognized and presented with a commemorative flag at this year’s Holiday Shoppers Walk. Every entry will be printed and showcased in a display in the gallery at Prosperity Town Hall. There will also be a time capsule that residents can donate artifacts, envelopes for submissions can be purchased at Prosperity Town Hall.

Next, The Prosperity cookbook is being put together and is taking submissions for 150 local recipes. To help support the Prosperity Revitalization campaign, engraved bricks will be available to purchase that will be featured on the walkway in the revitalized town square. These bricks can honor a loved one or someone special and the money raised will go towards the revitalization project, which is preserving and beautifying Prosperity.

Prosperity’s Hoppin’ is also a part of the celebration this year and there are some new events coming to the celebration. The Hoppin’ BBQ contest, hosted by the Prosperity Business Association, will host its inaugural contest with food, bluegrass and 40+ vendors on the square downtown on Friday, May 12.

Town Administrator Karen Livingston feels this a great opportunity for Prosperity.

“We have kicked off our celebration at our latest council meeting and we have set up a whole group of events throughout the year for all ages. We are also partnering with the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce for our annual barbecue in May, which is really exciting,” she said.

Another upcoming event is The Sesquicentennial Celebration of Decades, to be held Saturday, July 8, to celebrate Prosperity throughout 150 years. Attendees can come dressed in their favorite decade attire from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to enjoy dancing, music, food, an auction and costume contest at The Gin on 391, located at 113 Boyd Street, Prosperity.

Livingston is very optimistic about the 150th celebration.

“We hope everyone will come out and see what the Sesquicentennial events are all about. We know this is a great opportunity to bring new people and businesses into Prosperity and to show all the things Prosperity has to offer. It’s so special that Prosperity is still going strong after 150 years and that’s what this event is celebrating,” she said.

More information, times and dates can be found on The Town of Prosperity’s website for the 150th Celebration.

“There is something for everyone, all ages are welcome and we hope to see everyone come out and enjoy these events. The town of Prosperity is so grateful for the continued support throughout the years,” said Livingston.