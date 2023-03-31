SOUTH CAROLINA — The push to ensure every South Carolinian has access to affordable, high-speed internet just got stronger.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, member-owned electric cooperatives and telephone cooperatives have joined forces to create The Broadband Cooperatives of South Carolina.

The association will support its not-for-profit member organizations as they continue to deploy fiber optic cable to residents in remote areas of South Carolina who have long suffered with slow internet or none at all.

“In this era of digital classrooms, telemedicine and streaming services, high-speed internet is more essential than ever,” said Jason Dandridge, chairperson of the new organization and president and CEO of Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative. “There is no reason any South Carolinian should have to deal with an inadequate broadband connection. We are excited to work with our sister electric cooperatives to expand high-quality broadband service to areas and people who have long been ignored.”

The coronavirus pandemic in 2020 illustrated the desperate need for better internet access across the Palmetto State. Students and teachers needed it for virtual learning. Employees needed it to work from home. Friends and relatives needed it to connect virtually when face-to-face contact was no longer possible.

At a time when everyone felt disconnected, the hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians who lacked high-speed internet access felt it even more acutely.

In response to the needs of their local communities, some electric and telephone cooperatives launched new broadband operations, while others expanded their existing service into new areas.

Still more cooperatives have worked with existing telecommunications providers to ensure their members were served. Each have worked to ensure their members receive the best service available: fiber.

“Just as it was unfair in the early 20th century to ask folks to live without electricity, it’s unfair to ask folks today to live without high-speed internet,” said Mike Couick, president and CEO of The Broadband Cooperatives of South Carolina. “People are tired of living in the digital dark age. We believe these largely rural areas have been left behind for far too long. We are here to help.”

The new broadband association includes Aiken Electric, Blue Ridge Electric, Horry Telephone, Lynches River Electric, Mid-Carolina Electric, Newberry Electric, Palmetto Electric, Palmetto Rural Telephone, Tri-County Electric, West Carolina Rural Telephone and York Electric cooperatives.

Together, the group covers much of the state, and the movement still has room to grow.