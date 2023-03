NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Republican Party recently held a rally at the Newberry Opera House on Thursday, February 23 to get like minded residents in District 40 involved.

Those in attendance included the Republican members of Newberry County Council, Representative Joe White, Senator Ronnie Cromer, Treasurer Curtis Loftis, S.C. Rep. Ralph Norman, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece and Newberry County Republican Party Chair Charm Altman.