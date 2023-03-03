Some days we need strength. Some days we need renewal of both body and soul. Revival means to be made alive again. Some days we certainly need that. And we find God will revive the spirit of the humble.

“For thus saith the high and lofty One that inhabiteth eternity, whose name is Holy; I dwell in the high and holy place, with him also that is of a contrite and humble spirit, to revive the spirit of the humble, and to revive the heart of the contrite ones.” Isaiah 57:15.

When we acknowledge our weakness, His Word can refresh us. Or correct us, if necessary. “My soul cleaveth unto the dust: quicken thou me according to thy word.” Psalms 119:25.

By His Word He renews us. But mostly He revives individuals who humble themselves before Him.

“Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me.” Psalms 51:10.

If we ever needed revival, it’s now. Dear Lord, revive us again.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.