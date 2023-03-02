NEWBERRY — Sophomore Jase Hunter (McDonough, Ga.) of the Newberry College indoor track and field team was announced as the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week.

Hunter, the 2022 SAC Individual Weight Throw champion, most recently competed at the USC Indoor Open in Columbia last week. There, he earned a first-place result in the men’s weight throw competition with a throw of 17.47 meters (57 feet, 3.75 inches). The throw was a personal best and put him atop the Newberry record books.

Hunter also earned first-place finishes in his three previous weight-throwing efforts in 2023: at the COROS Collegiate Challenge, the Alachua County Collegiate Invitational, and the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Pre-Nationals. His string of success has translated to the No. 1 position on the SAC Indoor Performance List for the men’s weight throw category.