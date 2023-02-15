NEWBERRY COUNTY — Last week, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals on multiple drug and weapon charges.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, while on patrol on Feb. 7, a deputy recognized James Bernard Darby, 36, operating a vehicle. According to the NCSO, the deputy knew that Darby’s driver’s license was suspended.

“The deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on Highway 121 at Belfast Road. When Darby stopped the vehicle, the passenger ran on foot and James Darby fled in the vehicle. The deputy was able to take the runner into custody, who was later identified as Angelo Santell Ruff. Ruff was in possession of a book bag with a large quantity of assorted drugs, along with money, and guns,” a release from the NCSO stated.

The NCSO and the officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to O’Neal Street, where Darby was last seen.

“Darby was observed walking near Bess Street, he was detained and deputies located the vehicle, which Darby had parked nearby. During a check on the vehicle’s registration, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, N.C.,” the release stated.

Darby, who is presently on community supervision for attempted murder, is being charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon/ammo by a person convicted of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana (second offense), possession with intent to distribute cocaine, trafficking heroin, trafficking ecstasy (second offense), trafficking methamphetamine (second offense), and trafficking crack cocaine (second offense).

Ruff was charged with resisting arrest, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon/ammo by a person convicted of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana (second offense), possession with intent to distribute cocaine, trafficking heroin, trafficking ecstasy (second offense), trafficking methamphetamine (second offense) and trafficking crack cocaine (second offense).

“With this patrol activity, we have been able to take off the street career criminals, drugs and guns. We are committed to this service and the protection of our children and citizens of Newberry County,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “This was a large and vast type of drugs. The suspects had firearms, which they could not possess legally. People dealing these drugs also breed violence in our communities.”