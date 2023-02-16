NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council officially announced the new county administrator and it is a name many already know, Jeff Shacker.

Shacker, who currently works for the Municipal Association of South Carolina, worked for the City of Newberry from 2001 until 2013 (according to his Linkedin profile), from 2009-2013 he served as the city manager. So, it was fitting when Councilperson Travis Reeder said, “welcome home.”

The motion to name Shacker the new county administrator was made by Councilperson Karl Sease and Councilperson Les Hipp gave the second. The vote was unanimous.

“I think this is a win-win, certainly for Mr. Shacker, I think it is going to be a good experience to have him as our county administrator. I certainly know it is going to be a win for the county to have you as our administrator; welcome aboard,” Hipp said.

Councilperson Mary Arrowood echoed Hipp’s statement and added that she believes they could not have found anyone with as much experience as Shacker.

Chair Todd Johnson added that he believes God sent Shacker to this job at this very time.

“This is going to be a great relationship and we are really excited for what the future holds,” he said.

Johnson then invited Shacker to speak, to which he took the opportunity to thank council.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know y’all through this process and interacting with you. I am looking forward to working for you all and assisting you to achieve your goals for Newberry County. This is a people business, relationship based, I look forward to developing relationships with y’all and especially with the employees of the county. We have great people who work at the county and live in the county,” Shacker said. “I learned when I worked with the city and my job at the municipal association, the county has seven great municipalities and I look forward to working with them in a new capacity.”

Shacker, who is already a Newberry County resident, will begin his new job as county administrator on March 13.

