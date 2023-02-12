NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Rescue and Dive Team (hosted by Prosperity Rescue) has brand new life saving equipment thanks to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

According to Glenn Hamm, captain of the Newberry County Rescue and Dive Team, they received a generous donation from Firehouse Subs for a jet ski, a rescue sled and dive equipment for the purpose of serving Newberry County and surrounding areas through mutual aid agreements and across the state in times of disaster.

“Firehouse Subs does a fantastic job of supporting the community and part of that is they make it well known to the first responders community that they give back. Here in South Carolina in 2022, they gave $2.8 million to fire service; knowing that they do give back and we were in need, we submitted a grant and very quickly heard back and got accepted,” he said. “They have been wonderful to work with, very supportive.”

As for the new equipment, Hamm said a couple of the key pieces they received include the jet ski that will give them quick response access when the team is on standby at festivals, boat races, etc. He added that the jet ski will allow them to respond faster to a water related incident. The total for the grant was $28,000.

“Additionally, we have the rapid diver made by Zeagle, this is a piece of equipment you are able to quickly put on and quickly enter the water. You are looking at being able to effectively rescue within the critical time frame, we may be able to make the difference between a rescue and a recovery,” Hamm said.

Karen Wilson, area operations manager for Firehouse Subs, said that they are simple the vessel to make sure they are able to give back to the community.

“Any first responder, whether be fire rescue, police department, school nurse (they are also considered first responders), anyone considered a first responders can put in for a grant that is needed to help save lives,” she said.

Wilson added that the requirement is the equipment must be life saving.

“As far as Firehouse Subs goes, we are tremendously appreciative of the support they give back to the fire and rescue community across the nation, particularly what they’ve done for us here today; it has been absolutely incredible,” Hamm said. “I am humbled by their generosity because it was no small gift. We plan to do big things with the big gift they gave us.”

Wilson added that any first responder can go to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation website (firehousesubsfoundation.org) and fill out a grant application.

“We are more than happy to make sure those grants are done. Everything donated in this region stays in this region,” she said.

