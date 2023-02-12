NEWBERRY — Newberry High School senior, Shaquil Good, is heading to Newberry College to play football next year after signing his letter of intent last week.

“I am attending because it feels like home and the people there are amazing; it is a wonderful atmosphere,” Good said.

Good, 17, has been playing football since he was six years old and has been in love with the sport ever since.

“It brings me peace,” he said.

Good has played for Newberry High School for the last four years and has been on varsity since he was a sophomore.

While attending Newberry College, Good said he would like to major in sports management.

“It seems like the right field for me,” he said.

As for playing at the collegiate level, Good said he is ready to compete with others that are at his level or even better.

“I’m just ready to compete,” he said.

