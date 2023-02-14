YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — Newberry College women’s lacrosse opened their 2023 campaign on the road at Young Harris College in the Peach State.

Kicking the match off, Newberry secured the first draw control of the match by Lana Howell, and after two fouls by Young Harris, the first shot of the game was by the Wolves by Adriana Hart, wide left. Play built up from there for the Mountain Lions on the next possession, and after four minutes of play, the first goal of the game was scored by the home team by Belle Hardwick. Play in the first half went back and forth as both teams had multiple possessions and shots, but with seven seconds left in the first quarter, Newberry found the back of the net for the first goal of the 2023 campaign, scored by Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.).

The second quarter opening draw control was won by Young Harris, but it was the Wolves that struck first with a second goal by Richardson with the assist by Ella Todd (Maple Ridge, Canada). A free position shot given up by the visitors was saved by goalkeeper Mackenzie Dorr (Riverhead, N.Y.) on the following possession, and with the momentum, Marissa Plumer (Kent Island, Md.) tacked on a third goal for the Wolves. Todd added her name to the score sheet at the 9:10 mark, assisted by Emma Jobs (Sherwood Park, Alberta), but Belle Hardwick matched her less than two minutes later with her second goal of the game.

A third goal for the Mountain Lions was scored on the ensuing turnover by Newberry after winning the ensuing draw control, despite them being a man down off of a yellow card on Hardwick. Riding the momentum of the last goal, the game was then tied off of a goal from Mary Troyer of Young Harris. The Wolves created some breathing room in the game with three goals coming in the span of two minutes, all from free position shots from Todd (scoring twice) and Hannah Bond (Falls Church, Va.). A fifth goal for the home team was scored with 3:05 left in the quarter before halftime.

The third quarter started slow for both teams, but Young Harris got on the board first with another goal from Troyer. Emma Jobs responded almost ten seconds later with her goal of her own, but the Mountain Lions did not go away quietly. Two goals scored within the seven minute mark of the game tied it up, making it a whole new ball game. Five minutes went by before the next goal was scored, but it was for the home team to give them the first lead of the game. The quarter ended just how it started with a 10th goal for Young Harris.

Young Harris scored an 11th goal of the game. Sierra Hummell (Myrtle Beach) kicked off the comeback attempt for the Wolves with her first goal of the season at 10:33, and after both teams went back and forth with possessions as the quarter went on. Cassell Richardson tacked on the 10th goal for Newberry.

Unfortunately, the comeback attempt came up short as the Wolves were defeated on the road, 11-10.