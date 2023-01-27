NEWBERRY — The Board of Trustees of the Newberry County Memorial Hospital recently announced the selection of John Snow as the new CEO. Snow will assume the role of CEO by May 1.

As an experienced leader, Snow succeeds outgoing CEO Bruce Baldwin, who announced his retirement in 2021.

“I look forward to joining Newberry County Memorial Hospital, collaborating in the communities and businesses in Newberry and surrounding counties, and working with the Board of Trustees, medical staff, and employees in continuing the hospital’s great work and commitment to high quality, accessible healthcare,” said Snow. “My family and I are eager to join this community.”

Prior to this appointment, Snow served as CEO of Granville Health Systems in Oxford, N.C. Snow brings over 25 years of healthcare and hospital experience, with many of these years serving in rural healthcare markets.

“I am pleased to welcome John Snow to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital team. He is an accomplished healthcare leader who combines strong team-building and refined interpersonal skills with decisive executive qualities to guide organizations through change, growth, innovation and stability. We believe he is the right fit for the hospital and our community,” Dr. Alan Paysinger, chairman of the Newberry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, said.

Snow received his Bachelor of Science, management, health care administration from the University of North Carolina. He earned a Master of Business Administration, health services management from the University of Dallas and a Master of Management in clinical informatics from Duke University.

“We have done an exhaustive search for the right CEO for Newberry County Memorial Hospital,” said John Pugh, member of the Newberry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees and leader of the CEO search committee. “After reviewing many candidates, we have chosen the one we feel will move the hospital forward in a difficult healthcare climate.”