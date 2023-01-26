NEWBERRY — A group of Newberry College faculty and alumni, led by John Wagner, clarinetist, flutist and professor emeritus of music, will perform a free concert Saturday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. at the Newberry Opera House.

The performance will cover a variety of music including classical, jazz, romantic and a selection from “West Side Story.” The program is a continuation of a tradition Wagner started in 2002.

Wagner will be joined by vocalist Millie Black ‘68, pianist Christopher Dukes ‘06, pianist Shawn Hair ‘02, drummer Martin Giles, bassist Jared Poole, and pianist Wanda Neese, instructor of piano and staff accompanist at Newberry College.

Wagner, Black, Hair, Giles and Poole form the jazz combo. Dukes and Neese will perform pieces by Leonard Bernstein, Moritz Moszkowski, Jean Sibelius and more.

Wagner taught at Newberry College from 1965 to 2002, and served as music department chair from 1988 to 2000. He remains a faithful and valued member of the Newberry College Jazz Big Band. He holds a doctorate from Indiana University, a Master of Music degree from Florida State University, and a bachelor’s from DePauw University.