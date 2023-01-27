NEWBERRY – The second Super Region II rankings were announced on January 17, and the Wolves are third in the rankings.

The No. 5 Lander Bearcats maintained its first-place spot, finishing first after receiving 96 points, No. 18 UNC Pembroke finished second with 84 points and Newberry rounded out the top three with 61 points.

Also, the list included the first inclusion of a Newberry wrestler being ranked first in his weight class as junior Dayton Fields (Seneca, Mo.) was at the top spot at 174 lbs.

Fields had an impressive run over the course of the month and a half, starting with finishing in the top 12 at the Midwest Classic that was highlighted by the upset victory over Hunter Haven of Limestone by a 9-3 decision, ranked #12 at the time. He followed suit with a pin of Vincent Galang at 6:37 in the dual win against King before securing another upset win of Zeke Waltz of McKendree at the NWCA National Duals in his last outing.