NEWBERRY – During Alvin Pressley first full year serving as superintendent in Newberry County, he has brought positive changes to the district.

The district’s new leaders are seeing success in their roles, according to Pressley. The fall semester’s successes includes Newberry County students excitement about a musical as a new arts coordinator officially started and a new food coordinator who, despite food shortages, continues to provide full meals to students.

Pressley said the district has also established services for at-risk students. These include a mentoring program as well as identifying more families qualifying as McKinney-Vento (Homeless Assistance Act) and providing them assistance. The district has also received donations of clothing and other essential items for at-risk students.

Many of the district’s facilities are receiving management and care, including the installation of LED lights in parking lots, street sides and in several other locations, according to Pressley.

“Newberry Elementary, Little Mountain Elementary and Newberry Middle School gym’s received lighting renovations while Reuben Elementary School has an ADA ramp currently under construction,” he said.

Reuben’s interior will see additional painting around doors, frames and hallways. Mid-Carolina Middle School’s science labs saw the installation of HVAC systems and all schools will see continued landscape improvements and care as pressure washing of sidewalks and playgrounds are in progress, he said.

“The finance department continues to be financially sound, having received two of the highest recognition awards in financial reporting (for the fifth year in a row),” Pressley said.

The district plans to continue renovations and projects to better help and serve students, staff and the families of both.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer, he is a student at Presbyterian College.