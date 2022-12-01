NEWBERRY — This year’s Newberry Jaycee’s Christmas Parade will take place starting with lineup at 11 a.m. and the parade kicking off at 1 p.m. with the theme of “A Tropical Christmas.”

The parade will take place on Main Street, in Newberry, here is the lineup for the parade:

1. Grand Marshal Billye West.

2. Newberry High School JROTC.

3. City of Newberry Mayor Foster Senn.

4. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department.

6. LoRex Drugs.

7. Senator Ronnie Cromer.

8. Newberry Rotary Club.

9. Bike Baby, LLC.

10. PetCare of Newberry.

11. 2023 Teen Miss All Star United States.

12. Fred E Towing.

13. Martin St. Beer Parlor, LLC.

14. Women Connecting Women.

15. Outlaw Woodworks, LLC.

16. Moving Forward Ministries.

17. St. Gabriel Gunsmithing.

18. Bush River Baptist Church.

19. Newberry Republican Party.

20. Emily Revolutionary Marketing Group.

21. Newberry County Treasurer Karen Lindler Smith.

22. Newberry County Literacy.

23. Sease’s Tree Service.

24. Girl Scout’s Troop 1789.

25. Evelyn Financial Services LLC.

26. St. John Baptist Church.

27. Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands.

29. First Baptist of Newberry.

30. Newberry County Council.

31. Samsung.

32. The Fussin’ Kitchen. LLC.

34. The Newberry Museum.

35. Newberry Democratic Party.

36. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

37. Well’s Sanitation Service.

39. Divine Reflections Hair Salon.

40. SNGK Accounting and Tax Services.

41. Carlton Kinard.

43. Fellowship Baptist Church.

44. Ricky Bedenbaugh.

45. Self.

46. Newberry Peewee Broncos.

47. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

55. Newberry Middle School Cheerleaders.

56. Newberry Middle School Football Team.

57. Earwood’s Karate Dojo.

59. Newberry City Council/Councilwoman for District 5.

60. Newberry County Animal Shelter.

61. Mecia’s Mixology Bartender Service’s.

62. Miller Produce.

63. Munson Music Bucket Brigade.

64. Miss Newberry 2022.

65. Chief’s Football Team.

66. Newberry Moose Lodge.

67. 75 BULLDAWGS.

68. St. Marks Catholic Church.

69. Restoration Outreach Church.

70. DC Dance Works School of Dance.

72. Newberry Police Department Explorers Program.

73. Newberry Jaycees.

74. Santa Claus.

These are the entries submitted after midnight on Nov. 27, 2022, entries received after will be allowed to join the parade; however, they will not be judged for the contest and will have to fall in line right before the Newberry Police Department.