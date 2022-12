Z Bogue already had a turkey ready for the Turkey Trot.

On Thanksgiving Day, Downtown Fitness Compound held an inaugural Turkey Trot with about 55 people in attendance. This 5K run/walk began at 8 a.m. last Thursday and looks to be a new tradition here in the City of Newberry.

Jon Lawson Cope and Cole Harper dressed up for the occasion as turkeys on Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot.

