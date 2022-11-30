NEWBERRY – The Newberry Police Department has some holiday fun planned for the community this season with their upcoming “holiday duck find.”

Sergeant Caitlin Branch with the department said she was looking for a good way to bring the community together for the holiday season.

With the help of the department, there are 48 ducks that will be hidden in various areas throughout the city limits beginning Thursday, December 1. These ducks have a message written on the bottom to bring them back to the Newberry Police Department for a prize.

Branch said the hunt is intended for children and asks that one duck per child be brought in to claim a prize. The holiday ducks will be hidden in places such as downtown Newberry and various city parks.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said when it came to the Newberry community, it took a village and that this was one way we could spend the holidays together.

“Community relations can start small and grow into trusting relationships between our department and the community,” Goodman said. “Something as simple as hiding ducks for children to find can have the children and their parents in conversations with police officers that they otherwise may not have had.”

Those with questions, may contact Branch at the police department by calling 803-321-1010.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.