Bealls Inc. to retire Burkes name to support company growth

NEWBERRY — Bealls, Inc., announced that the Burkes Outlet at 2821 Main Street was being renamed Bealls Outlet. The company is retiring the Burkes name across the region to support its continued growth nationally as Bealls. There are no planned changes to staffing at the Newberry location which opened in 2021.

“Our team is committed to continuing to provide our guests with the same great products, service, and value that they deserve,” said District Manager Yasmean Dixon. “Bealls continues to grow in popularity, and we’re excited to have all of our outlet stores join together under one name.”

All 17 Burkes Outlets in South Carolina will be changing to Burkes Outlet and a new Bealls Outlet just opened in Orangeburg. Bealls is a retail brand that has grown from its Florida roots to become a leader in the off-price space with more than 550 Outlet stores in 23 states operating as Burkes Outlet and Bealls Outlet. The company’s portfolio of brands also includes Bealls stores, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters.

Burkes Outlet gift cards, credit cards and rewards points will be honored at Bealls Outlet locations.