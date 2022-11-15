NEWBERRY — Newberry College and J.F. Hawkins & Springfield Place have penned an agreement to allow the college’s nursing students to gain experience in geriatric care settings.

“For the first time, Newberry College is sending nursing students to J.F. Hawkins & Springfield Place, continuum of care environments where they go from independent living to assisted living to nursing care,” said Jerry Alewine, Ed.D., interim dean of nursing and health sciences. “J.F. Hawkins is also a skilled nursing facility, and this is going to open up opportunities for our students and for our community.”

The clinical partnership provides clinical work for juniors in the nursing fundamentals course. Not only does this offer less common, but valuable experience, it adds a community-oriented element.

“We’re just really delighted to have this opportunity with Newberry College,” said Ty Ransdell, executive director of J.F. Hawkins & Springfield Place. “It’s something we’ve wanted for a long time, and it’s really a nice honor to be partnering with the College.”

“There are so many opportunities, not just at the hospital, but long-term care, home health, hospice, so being able to see at the grassroots level really benefits the students’ education,” said Angie Eichman, the facility’s director of nursing and the students’ clinical instructor.

Clinical rotations are already underway this semester. Officials at the college and the nursing facility say the agreement offers the potential for internships for other health science students.