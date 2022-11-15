PEMBROKE, N.C. — Closing out the Conference Challenge in Pembroke, North Carolina, the Newberry College men’s basketball team (0-2, 0-0 SAC) fell to the Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls, despite seeing a double-double from senior QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio).

A slow pace from the Golden Bulls was set early to start the first half, putting the Wolves down 18-6 through the midway point of the first half, growing a lead as much as 25-10 with 4:39 left in the half. Senior TJ Brown (Columbia) sparked a run for the Wolves with a layup, followed by McCollum with four straight points. McCollum hit a jumper in the closing seconds to go into halftime down 27-23.

Freshman Caleb Byrd (Mauldin) made two three pointers to give the Wolves their first lead of the game just minutes into the half. The Golden Bulls then went on a 16-2 run to break away with 12:49 left in the game. Freshman Drake Downs (Simpsonville) made a 6-0 run himself, which was followed up by a dunk from sophomore Malakhi Stremlow (Traverse City, Mich.) to help bring the Wolves within one with 9:09 left. However, the Golden Bulls found their rhythm again and were able to run away with the game, winning 74-62.

Both McCollum and Downs led the Wolves each having 14 points, with McCollum leading the way in rebounds as well having 13. Byrd made three three-pointers to have 13 points as well.