NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital announced that it has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery in 2023, according to new research published by Healthgrades.

Newberry Hospital is the only hospital in South Carolina’s Midlands region* to receive the award and be among the top 5% in the nation for Overall Orthopedic Services- distinctions that reflect their outstanding clinical excellence and dedication to their patients.

Newberry Hospital is also the recipient of the following achievements:

• Recipient of the Healthgrades 2023 Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award™.

• Recipient of the Healthgrades Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ for two years in a row (2022-2023).

• Named among the top 10% in the nation for joint replacement for two years in a row (2022-2023).

• Five-Star recipient for total knee replacement for two years in a row (2022-2023).

• Five-Star recipient for total hip replacement for five years in a row (2019-2023).

• Five-Star recipient for hip fracture treatment for nin years in a row (2015-2023).

• Five-Star recipient for spinal fusion surgery in 2023.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for our joint replacement surgery,” said Bruce Baldwin, chief executive officer of Newberry Hospital. “Our exceptional team of physicians and staff continually strive to provide the safest, quality care for our patients. Their goal is to help our patients return to normal daily activities and improve their quality of life.”

Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals for orthopedic surgery. This year’s analysis revealed significant variation in patient outcomes between America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and hospitals that did not receive a distinction. From 2019-21, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award have, on average, a 41.6% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.**

“We commend Newberry Hospital for their ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to patients undergoing orthopedic surgery,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “Consumers can feel confident that hospitals with this recognition have demonstrated their ability to deliver consistently exceptional outcomes.”

Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of the complete methodology here.

**Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2019 through 2021 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

*The Midlands region of South Carolina including Aiken, Barnwell, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Richland, Saluda and York counties.