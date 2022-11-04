NEWBERRY — With the mid-term election right around the corner, candidates all over the country are campaigning hard in their states. On day four of their South Carolina bus tour, incumbent Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette stopped in Newberry for a small rally outside of Bill and Fran’s Restaurant.

After some refreshments were had and everyone had taken their seats, opening remarks were made by Newberry County Republican Party Chair Charm Altman who then brought over Sheriff Lee Foster to introduce the lieutenant governor.

“Thank you all so much for coming out. The excitement around the state has just been wonderful,” Evette said.

Evette spoke of her graciousness for the opportunities she’s had with McMaster and stressed the importance of presence in the classroom for young students. She concluded her time with a call for the people of Newberry to get out and vote.

“We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does. It’s not just our (lives), it’s our children’s and our grandchildren’s. We need to leave the America that we have, with the promises of prosperity and freedom. That’s what we need to do and that’s why we all need to get out and vote,” Evette said, “It’s my honor to serve as your lieutenant governor and I would appreciate that honor for four more years.”

Altman then recognized a few local politicians in the crowd before introducing State Senator Ronnie Cromer. Cromer began his speech about the State House before speaking about South Carolina’s industrial merits.

“Let me tell you, folks. South Carolina is poised even more to break out as one of the great states for industry and manufacturing because of what (McMaster) and his team have done over the last six years,” Cromer said. “We would not be experiencing the growth that we are experiencing in Newberry and in South Carolina if not for the hard work of our local county council and chambers of commerce working with the governor and his department of commerce.”

After Cromer left the podium, Altman introduced Ellen Weaver, candidate for superintendent of education for South Carolina. As Weaver was speaking of her aversion to students wearing face masks, members of the public appeared from the crowd, referring to the governor as a “liar” and a “dinosaur.” The protesters were then asked to leave the diner parking lot. Weaver left the podium and was followed by Mayor Foster Senn who spoke about his appreciation for the Samsung plant and Newberry’s growing economy.

McMaster took the stage and, after expressing his appreciation of his team, spoke of the Biden-Harris administration and their COVID-19 response.

“I’ve got to say that back when President Trump was in office and when the pandemic got here, we were on the phone with Zoom calls, we were in constant communication. He and his team were helping, helping, helping,” McMaster said, “That was a world record getting that vaccine out as quickly as he did. Not for everybody who didn’t want it, but for everyone who did want to take it. President Trump did that. Then came the election and everything seemed to change. Every time we looked around there was another obstacle.”

McMaster then spoke to his distaste for “Catch and Release” policies in terms of immigration, saying: “Ok with fish. You can do that with fish, not violent criminals.”

The governor then reminded the crowd of his fight against vaccine mandates, federal government overreach, tax cuts he’s made, and the money that is coming into the state through the ports in the low country. He promises that South Carolina is going “straight to the top” and quoted country singer Tim McGraw saying, “I like it. I love it. I want some more of it,” before leaving the podium.

When asked about his feelings towards his odds going into election day on Tuesday, Nov 8, McMaster spoke with confidence.

“We’re feeling really good. We’re going all over the state, this is 19 stops on the bus. We’re meeting a lot of people we haven’t me before and people are thrilled with the progress and the boom that’s going on in South Carolina,” he said.

McMaster will be on the ballot against Democrat Joe Cunningham.