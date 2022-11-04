NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced that David Harpool, Ph.D., has been appointed acting associate vice president for online and graduate programs. He succeeds Kelli Lynn Fellows, Ph.D., who resigned last month.

Harpool serves as a professor in the division of business and communications. In addition to teaching business and communications courses, he is in the process of building a speech and debate program.

Before Newberry, he served as president and provost of Northcentral University in San Diego. During his decade-long tenure, Northcentral experienced rapid growth in online enrollment, with 12,000 students enrolled online.

Harpool has also served on advisory boards for Blackboard, National Education Partners, and as a trustee of two nonprofit colleges.

Fellows, his predecessor, took a lead role in the planning and development of Newberry’s first master’s program in organizational development and leadership. She was instrumental in securing the necessary accreditation level change to allow Newberry to offer master’s level degrees. She has also worked with faculty on other graduate programs currently in development.