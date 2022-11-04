NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Monday, October 24, 2022, candidate names were not listed on the Town of Little Mountain and Town of Whitmire ballots. The State Election Commission is working with the Newberry County Voter Registration & Elections office. The corrected databases have been sent to us and voters are able to vote.

The Town of Little Mountain candidates for Town Council are:

• Marty Frick

• Stephen White

The Town of Whitmire candidates for Town Council are:

• J.P. Ammons

• John J. Bullard

• Lirhonda Butler

• Maria Shields Dickerson

• Tony Hill

• Tomekia R. Means

• Michael Patterson

• Michael P. Thomas

• Charles E. Worthy