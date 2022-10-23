NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council recognized 10 employees for various employment milestones last week in Memorial Park as part of their October meeting.

“We appreciate the employees that work for the city and we’re glad to recognize them this afternoon,” said Mayor Foster Senn.

Dustin Shaw was recognized for his five years of service with the Newberry Police Department. Shaw has been employed with the police department since 2017 and is currently a shift sergeant. During his time at the department, he has started the Police Explorers Program within the community.

“Dustin gives selflessly of himself daily to make sure that the City of Newberry is amongst one of the safest cities in the state of South Carolina,” said Matt DeWitt, quoting Shaw’s supervisor, Chief Kevin Goodman.

From the Parks, Recreation and Tourism department, Danny Smith was recognized for his five years of service. Smith was hired by the city’s Public Works department in the summer of 2017 and later moved to PRT in the fall of the year. Smith volunteers as a youth coach for multiple PRT programs, DeWitt said and is a valued member of the city team.

Steven Harris was recognized for his five years with the city’s utilities department. Harris began working with the city in 2017 and currently hosts his D license in both water distribution and wastewater collections. DeWitt described Harris as a hard worker, dependable, with a willingness to learn other areas of the job.

From the Newberry Fire Department, RJ Doran was recognized for his five years of service. Doran began his career with Newberry as a volunteer firefighter in 2010, becoming a full-time firefighter in 2017. He is currently recognized as the department’s senior engineer. Doran was also named the department’s Firefighter of the Year in 2021.

For her 15 years of service to the city, Suzanne Elston was recognized by council. Elston has helped shape the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center into the venue that it is today, DeWitt said.

“Bringing incredible passion as the facility manager and a drive to see Newberry as a destination, she has booked countless conferences, weddings, receptions and social events over the last 15 years,” he said.

Mark Sanders was recognized for his 15 years of service with the Newberry Opera House.

“Mark and his crew always rise to the occasion and always go above and beyond,” DeWitt said.

For his 20 years of service with the city’s Public Works department, Bennie Havird was recognized. Havird was hired in 2002 by the city’s utilities department as a maintenance worker in water and sewer, later transferring to public works as a facilities and grounds maintenance worker in 2016.

DeWitt said Havird did an outstanding job at making sure the city’s ballfields and facilities looked their best.

Also, within the Public Works department, Corey Shealy was recognized for his 20 years of service. Similar to Havird, DeWitt said that Shealy was hired in 2002 by the utilities department, transferring in 2013 to become a heavy equipment operator.

“Corey has been trained to operate any and all public works vehicles and equipment which is truly a great asset to the city,” DeWitt said.

Timothy Swygert was recognized for his 35 years of service with the Newberry Fire Department. Swygert started his career with Newberry in 1987. He was promoted to captain in 1999 and has held that position ever since.

“Captain Swygert is known for his experience and knowledge on the fire grounds, along with his calming and steady demeanor,” DeWitt said.

Aside from his fireground duties, Swygert is charged with the inventory of the department’s safety equipment.

Retiring after 23 years with the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department, council recognized Scott Sawyer. Joining the city’s team in 1999, DeWitt said it would be hard for anyone who had had a positive experience playing a sport, visiting a park or attending one of the city’s various events to not notice the work Sawyer had done for the city.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.