The October Newberry County Touchdown Club Players of the Month from Whitmire High School, left to right: Head Coach Andrew Campbell, Blake Stribble (offensive), Wyatt Harsha (special teams), Trey Brewer (defensive).

The October Newberry County Touchdown Club Players of the Month from Mid-Carolina High School, left to right: Head Coach Chris Arnoult and Nolan Palmore (defensive). Not pictured, Anthony Wicker (offensive) and Zylan Agnew (special teams).

The October Newberry County Touchdown Club Players of the Month from Newberry High School, left to right: Daniel Teran (special teams), Head Coach Cedric Jeter, Tyrell Brown (defensive). Not pictured, O’Dareon Robinson (offensive).

The October Newberry County Touchdown Club Players of the Month from Newberry College, left to right: Luke Taylor (defensive), Head Coach Todd Knight, Chico Onyekwere (special teams), Mario Anderson (offensive).

