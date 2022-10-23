NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Memorial Hospital has officially named Claudia Sanchez, RN, as their third quarter DAISY Award recipient.

Sanchez works in the ICU at NCMH and was nominated for the DAISY Award by a co-worker who was also a patient.

“She is always nice and courteous to her patients and families. She goes above and beyond for her patients. She never complains if she is pulled to another department. I was a patient with COVID-19 and she came in my room and sat on my bed and talked to me. While talking she rubbed my back. She made me feel better just by sitting with me. She makes her patients and their families feel better just by knowing they are taken care of. She is very passionate and caring. She has a huge heart and is a huge team player,” the nomination stated.

Sanchez has been part of the Newberry Hospital family for seven years. Kay Traylor, RN, director of inpatient services said, “Claudia is compassionate and empathetic with all of her patients. She is always willing to assist where needed.”

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care that nurses provide every day. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way. Nominations may be made by patients, family members, physicians and staff.

