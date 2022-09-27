On October 6, 1937, the camp in Whitmire was closed and the men from Camp F-10, in Clinton, were brought to Whitmire. The camp out of Clinton, known as Co. 4465, was formed of Black men, according to the Annual of District I, Fourth Corps Area. Civilian Conservation Corps. 1936 Direct Advertising Company, Baton Rouge, LA.

One of the buildings located in at the Civilian Conservation Corps in Whitmire.

WHITMIRE — Located in the Town of Whitmire is the Enoree Station (Sumter National Forest) of the U.S. Forest Service on Newberry Highway. While many may already know about this hidden jewel in Whitmire, they may not know the history of the location that spans multiple major U.S. historic events.

Chris Prince, a local Whitmire historian, researched the area for his unpublished book, “Whitmire History.” All of the information you are about to learn is thanks to his diligent research.

In September of 1934, it was announced that two Civilian Conservation Corps camps would be located on Enoree — one of those camps was located six miles south of Whitmire, near Indian Creek. This camp became Camp F-6 (George B. Cromer Camp), this is where the Enoree Station is now located. This information was provided from “The Whitmire News” (Sept. 27, 1934).

Per the article, the men were transferred from camps, at that time, located in Georgia. They had a quota of about 200 men (with an additional group of Army officers and forestry service employees in charge).

According to “The Whitmire News” (Oct. 11, 1934), Lieut. H. W. Hightower was in charge of the camps. The camps formally opened in January 1935, per “The Whitmire News” (Jan. 24, 1935).

According to Prince, the Whitmire camp also produced a paper called “The Indian Creek News.”

On October 6, 1937, the camp in Whitmire was closed and the men from Camp F-10, in Clinton, were brought to Whitmire. The camp out of Clinton, known as Co. 4465, was formed of Black men, according to the Annual of District I, Fourth Corps Area. Civilian Conservation Corps. 1936 Direct Advertising Company, Baton Rouge, LA.

According to “The Newberry Observer” (Jan. 7, 1938), when the camp initially closed, 100 of the men were transferred to Camp S.C. S-7, just below Newberry at Ebenezer. Fifteen of the men were transferred to California.

Although the camp closed, an article in “The Newberry Observer” (April 11, 1939) referred to an open house that would be held at the camp on April 16, 1939, at this time it was most likely occupied by Co. 4465.

On May 4, 1945, a P.O.W. Camp near Whitmire was activated at the location of the Civilian Conservation Corps camp, according to records from the National Archives and Records Administration in Washington, D.C.

This research from Prince shows that a large number of prisoners were used for the construction of the camp, including a mess hall and living quarters. Most of the prisoners were used to cut timber locally.

A description is also given from an inspection report of the International Y.M.C.A. It states: “The prisoners of war are all working in pulpwood and are in the woods. Chaplain service is assured by Pastor Schindler, at Greenwood. A new day room built in logs was contributed by the contractors. The football field is not yet completed. Very little programs on account of the season. Movies once a week, outdoors. Classes in English only. Books are scarce. Our gramo. service is functioning very well. Several musical instruments, but no regular.”

According to Prince, many locals would visit the prisoners and communicate they best they could through the fence.

One story Prince mentioned was that of Dot Jackson (later Fowler) who gave one prisoner a picture of herself. Later, when she went back, he had painted a large portrait of her and presented it to her. It was signed A. Händel 1945 P.O.W Whitmire.

Per his research, at least one other P.O.W. name is known from this camp. In a cemetery at Ft. Gordon in Georgia, there is a P.O.W. section of prisoners from South Carolina and Georgia. A Major Karl Heinz Werner, physician, age 33, who was captured in Tunisia on May 9, 1942, died from suicide at the Whitmire Camp on Feb. 4, 1946.

The camp closed on May 15, 1946, according to Judy Ledford Wyatt Master’s Thesis “United States Policy Toward German Prisoners of War and Its Applications in South Carolina,” (University of South Carolina, 1985).

After the P.O.W. Camp closed, this became the Enoree District Ranger Station of the Sumter National Forest.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.