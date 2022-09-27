JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Traveling up to the mountains of Eastern Tennessee, the Newberry College women’s volleyball team (6-8, 1-5 SAC) fell to the Carson-Newman University Eagles in three sets on September 23.

The Wolves got out to quick start, led by freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.) with multiple kills. The Eagles were able to claw back and take 8-7 lead, until a run from senior Olivia Diggs (Titusville, Fla.) and senior Elizabeth Ober (Houston, Texas) with kills to give the Wolves the lead back at the midway point of the first set. The Eagles were able to find their rhythm later, coming away with a 25-21 first set victory to start the match.

The sides stayed competitive to start the second set, until a run from the Wolves from errors from the Eagles and kills from sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.) gave the Wolves a 13-8 lead midway through. A run from Carson-Newman was able to tie up the set at 18, which gave the momentum to cruise to the end of the set victoriously, 25-22, to give them a two-set lead.

The Eagles kept their momentum rolling to start the third set, until a run led by junior Taylor Hall (McDonough, Ga.) sparked the Wolves back in it to tie it up at 9. The sides stayed back and forth throughout the set, with just small runs from the Eagles making the difference, closing out the match with a 25-21 third set victory.

Hall and Shaffer led the way with nine kills each, followed by senior Avery Webb (Florence) leading the way for assists with 23.