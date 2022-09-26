NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County voters will decide if a one-cent sales tax will continue to help fund various capital projects in Newberry County, including projects in the City of Newberry, Town of Prosperity, Town of Little Mountain, Town of Pomaria, Town of Whitmire and the Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority.

“Newberry County Council voted unanimously to put the issue on the ballot in the form of a countywide referendum at a public meeting on July 6, 2022,” Christopher Inglese, Newberry County Administrator said.

The list of projects was approved by a “blue ribbon” appointed commission of taxpayers representing Newberry County and municipal interests.

If approved, the one-cent Capital Project Sales Tax collections would continue the currently existing one-cent Capital Project Sales Tax and go into effect in May of 2024. If approved, it ends no more than seven years later. South Carolina law mandates the tax cannot be extended past that term. It is anticipated the sales tax would generate approximately $5 million per year, for a total of $35 million during the life of the tax.

Newberry County residents have approved four Sales Tax Referendums in the past that resulted in the successful Capital Projects such as:

1. Newberry County Memorial Hospital renovations.

2. Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority infrastructure improvements.

3. Construction of new Newberry County Library.

4. Piedmont Technical College Newberry Campus.

5. County-wide 800 MHz emergency services radio system.

6. Several infrastructure improvements for water and sewer within municipalities.

Twelve Final Projects were selected by a six-member commission, with members representing all regions of the county. By state law, capital project sales tax funds must be used to complete projects selected by the commission and outlined in the referendum.

Between now and Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, Newberry County will work to educate voters on what is being proposed in the referendum. Community groups and organizations can request to schedule a presentation on the Capital Project Sales Tax by contacting Saralyn Yarborough, the county’s executive assistant to the administrator, at (803) 321-1440 or email syarborough@newberrycounty.net.

Informational materials on the Capital Project Sales Tax will be available on the county’s website, www.newberrycounty.net.