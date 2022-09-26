NEWBERRY — In a backroom of Amity Masonic Lodge in downtown Newberry, a mysterious framed document hangs on the wall. Bearing emblems of medieval knighthood, this document was the central authorization for the local chapter of a long gone, and little remembered organization; one that was immensely important in its day, and that contributed to modern notions of insurance and benefits. Despite their importance, information on the Knights of Honor (KOH) is difficult to come by. What seems to be the accepted history is that the KOH was founded in 1873 by Darius Wilson. Wilson was a “fraternalist.” He was a member of numerous groups, Masons and Odd Fellows to name a couple, and made a career out of organizing new chapters of various organizations. In 1873, he was sent to Kentucky to organize chapters of the Ancient Order of United Workingmen (AOUW), an early labor oriented fraternity. However, Wilson quickly began disagreeing with the national policies of the AOUW and convinced several local chapters to break off and form a new organization, the Knights of Honor.

The KOH was a fraternal-benefit society, similar to the Woodmen of the World. When a new member joined the order, he was granted not only the benefits of being part of a fraternal society, but he also gained insurance policies for himself and his dependents. In the nineteenth century, insurance was both difficult to come by and highly desirable. Companies were not required to provide any kind of sick leave or workers’ comp, and in the often dangerous realm of industrial labor, where heavy machinery could injure workers or sickness could result in firing, having access to a financial safety net was something which many wanted but few could afford. Groups like the KOH provided an avenue to gaining support in times of need and provided an outlet for socialization and community building. Members paid a fixed rate of $1.00 per year into a communal insurance plan, which was eventually raised to a whopping $2.00. Members could also purchase specialized insurance plans within the organization which paid out sickness and death benefits.

Like many other groups of the day, the Knights of Honor modeled their structure and rituals on the Freemasons and the Odd Fellows. The initiation comprised a series of rituals, much of which contained impressive maneuvering about the hall in elaborate costumes, including full knightly plate armor, all while gesturing with swords. During these rituals, the new member swore the initiation pledge and was guided through the symbols and purposes of the organization. The various symbols, including armor and swords, represented the tenets of obedience, fealty and fraternity as well as admonished the member to be obedient to the laws of the order, show loyalty to his fellow members and be sociable with them. New members were further instructed to be of help to those in need and to value honor and honesty. The culmination of the ritual was to be “knighted” by the local chapter commander. The commander tapped the shoulders of the new member with a sword and said: “Let honor be thy guiding star through life’s journey. Thy heart and sword thou earnest on the same side but remember always that thy heart is above thy sword only draw it in defense of thy brothers and for the glory of our beloved order. Sir Knights, welcome our brother.”

With that, the new member found himself a full member of a growing fraternal order with the bonus of affordable insurance.

The Knights of Honor were one of the first successful fraternal-benefit societies. In the late 1890s the order had a national membership of over 90,000. However, due to a series of epidemics in which the order paid out most of its treasury to cover sickness and death benefits of members, and due the introduction of a graduated rate system, the Knights of Honor effectively ceased to exist by 1916. We don’t know much about the local chapter of the Knights of Honor. We don’t know the members’ names or when it actually dissolved, but we do know that it met on the premises of Amity Masonic Lodge in downtown Newberry and, based on the nature of the organization elsewhere, it can be assumed that many of the members were employees in the textile mills of Newberry County or in other industries. Despite its mystery, the local chapter of the Knights of Honor provided vital sick and death benefits and a means of community networking to the citizens of Newberry County. All that is left now of this once thriving organization is a small charter in a backroom, just one of the countless stories of Newberry County history waiting to be uncovered.

At the Newberry Museum, we strive to continue uncovering the forgotten stories of Newberry, and we invite you to be a part of our mission.

Steven Knapp is the executive director of the Newberry Museum.