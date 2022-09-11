NEWBERRY – The Newberry Fire Department’s annual Kids Fun Day event is back and will be held on Sunday, September 18, from 2-4 p.m.

The event has not been held since 2019 and Fire Chief Gene Shealy said they were excited to kick things off again this year.

The event will take place at the City of Newberry’s Recreation Complex, located at 1786 Glenn Street Extension.

While the event is called Fun Day, Shealy said it is used as an educational opportunity for children and families, getting to meet their first responders and community leaders. It’s also a way for them to give back to the community they serve.

The event, which has been held for over 30 years, originally started as a fishing rodeo for kids, but transitioned over time into the department’s Kids Fun Day. The fire department currently hosts an annual golf tournament in the spring and portions of the proceeds help support the Kids Fun Day event.

Drinks and snacks will be provided from several community organizations. There will be giveaways for those in attendance from the different vendors on site. The Newberry Police Department and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office along with the South Carolina Forestry Commission, Newberry County EMS and other agencies will also be on hand to meet with the community.

Shealy said the department’s junior firefighters would be on-site that day to compete in a combat challenge.

Inflatables will also be available for children to enjoy as well as face-painting. The City’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department will have additional outdoor games available through the RecMobile.

“I think it’s a way to build trust with the community we serve,” Shealy said. “It also allows our residents to meet the first responders that serve them daily.”

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.