Leaders Sam Worley and Cole Harper, along with Mid-Carolina student, Alli Larsen, during “dance through the ages.”

Newberry County Young Life took 28 high school to a Young Life Camp over the summer. Pictured are the campers from Newberry County dressed up for Western Night.

Newberry High/Mid-Carolina High girl’s cabin showing off their team uniforms for the volleyball tournament. Pictured left to right: Julie Anna Weaver, Gia Fanara, Haley Patterson, Chasity Yoder, Peyton Amick, Ava Pullen, Alli Larsen, Hannah Quattlebaum, Lexie Higbe.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Young Life was able to take students from Newberry County on two summer camp trips this year — one for middle schoolers and the annual high school trip.

According to Area Leader Cole Harper, in total six middle schoolers and 28 high school students from Newberry County got to enjoy “the best week of their lives” at a Young Life camp this summer.

“We got to see 12 students begin relationships with Jesus and even more grow in their faith. In addition, we had four graduates and one current student serve as volunteers at camp this summer (cooking food, waiting and bussing tables and operating the ropes course) – without pay – so that campers could have the same experience that our kids have had at camp,” Harper said.

Harper mentioned two stories of note from this year’s trips. The first involved graduating senior, Dexter Stinson, who Harper said worked hard to sign up four of his friends in the last couple of weeks before camp.

“He fundraised thousands of dollars to help them pay for camp and even put some of his own money toward their trips. Three of those four friends started relationships with Jesus, Harper said.

Another graduating senior Harper highlighted was Jon Lawson Cope. Harper said he spent seven consecutive weeks volunteering as a rope wrangler at camp, interrupted only by an emergency appendectomy and two nights of recovery at home.

“As the school year starts back, I’m excited for our kids to continue to make a positive impact for Christ in their schools,” Harper said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.